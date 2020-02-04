Flyers goalie Brian Elliott records 40th career shutout in victory over Red Wings

Brian Elliott made 16 saves for his 40th career shutout in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-0 win over the sinking Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

It was the Red Wings’ ninth consecutive loss (0-8-1), and the second straight time they’ve been shut out. This is their third losing streak of at least eight games in 2019-20.

“We’ve just got to play the right way,” Justin Abdelkader said. “It’s got to be a game — I don’t want to say a perfect game, because there’s never any perfect games — but we’ve got to make sure we’re not giving teams easy chances.”

Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia, which has won four of five (4-0-1). It was Elliott’s second shutout of the season.

“He obviously had some big saves to make and he made them,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “The guys in front of him played hard.”

The goals by Hayes and Niskanen were short-handed.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots for Detroit, which was blanked for the sixth time this season. It was the second time the Red Wings have been shut out in consecutive games.

“I thought we were not very good at all. I thought Bernie kept us in the game,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.

Laughton gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead 9:31 into the second period. He beat Bernier on the short side from the inside edge of the right circle with a shot along the ice. It was Laughton’s ninth goal.

“I’m just trying to find areas where I can get a chance. Obviously, the team is playing really well and I thought we were good tonight,” Laughton said. “We possessed the puck and created a lot of stuff in the offensive zone.”

Hayes’ goal 2:47 into the third made it 2-0. He picked up a loose puck after Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski misplayed it just inside the Philadelphia blue line and had a breakaway. Hayes beat Bernier with a forehand shot for his 17th goal and fourth short-handed of the season.

Niskanen added an empty-net goal with 2:17 left. It was his second goal.

Stars 5, Rangers 3

In New York, Joe Pavelski scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau helped chase Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Dallas defeated the hosts.

Johns and Comeau scored 4:04 apart in the second period and Corey Perry also scored for the Stars, who improved to 30-18-4 with their second straight win. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored first period power-play goals for the Rangers, and Brendan Lemieux added another on a man-advantage in the third. New York had won two straight coming out of the All-Star break and a bye week as the front office weighs its options ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Johns played his fourth game since missing all of last season and the first 47 games of this one with post-traumatic headaches. He slammed a heavy slap shot 7:52 into the second period to break a 2-2 tie and give Dallas its second advantage of the game. Comeau followed with a snap shot from the left side at 11:56 to extend the lead to 4-2.

Comeau’s goal was the 14th in his career against Lundqvist, who was pulled after two periods having stopped 11 of 15 shots.

Buchnevich put the Rangers up 1-0 with his power-play goal 2:29 into the game. Dallas has allowed the first goal in seven straight games.

Pavelski put the Stars ahead with two quick goals. He deflected John Klingberg’s shot past Lundqvist at 8:08 for his first power-play goal, then connected again seconds later after New York coach David Quinn unsuccessfully challenged whether a shot from Tyler Seguin was out of play and was hit with a two-minute delay of game penalty.

Howden tied it with 4:19 left in the first. The goal was initially waved off after Bowden touched the puck with his hand, but a review showed he used his stick to knock the puck into the net and the call was overturned.

Alexandar Georgiev relieved Lundqvist and stopped 5 of 6 shots.

Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 3

In Toronto, Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick to lead Florida past the Mpale Leafs.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in Florida’s seventh win in eight games.

Frederik Andersen started for Toronto and stopped seven of eight shots, but was forced into concussion protocol after getting bumped into at least three times — with the worst coming on a collision with Florida center Frank Vatrano.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares tallied for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row. Mitch Marner had two assists.

Florida, which beat Toronto 8-4 in Sunrise on Jan. 12, weathered a late surge by the Maple Leafs before Pysyk completed his hat trick with an empty-netter.