More Sports

Shun Murakami scores big at Qualifying Series opener in China

Kyodo

Shun Murakami opened the 2020 men’s World Surf League Qualifying Series with a massive win at the Corona Open China on Sunday, racking up 5,000 points toward next year’s Championship Tour.

The 22-year-old posted a score of 12.67 in the final at Wanning’s Riyue Bay in Hainan Province to beat Hawaii’s Keanu Asing by 2.67 points and top the podium at one of the Qualifying Series’ highest-rated events.

In the women’s competition, Hinako Kurokawa and Minami Nonaka both crashed out in the semifinals and finished third behind winner Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica and runner-up Vahine Fierro of France.

Murakami has already earned a provisional spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where surfing will make its Olympic debut, for finishing as the highest-ranked surfer from an Asian nation in the field at last year’s ISA World Surfing Games.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates after winning the World Cup Women's Alpine Combined event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.
Federica Brignone wins World Cup combined event; Mikaela Shiffrin skis out
Federica Brignone won a World Cup Alpine combined event on Sunday after most top racers including Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete a tricky opening super-G run. Shiffrin skied out mid...
Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves died Sunday during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, organizers announced.
Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash
Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organizers announced. The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 k...
Titans running back Derrick Henry carries the ball against the Ravens during the first quarter of their AFC divisional round game on Saturday in Baltimore.
Derrick Henry runs through Ravens to lead Titans into AFC title game
With his bright red shoes and relentless running, Derrick Henry grabbed the spotlight and wouldn't let go. When he was done leading Tennessee into the AFC championship game Saturday night, he di...

, , ,