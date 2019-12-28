Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, seen posing with the bronze statue Boxer at Rest, also known as the Terme Boxer or Boxer of the Quirinal, during a visit at National Museum of Rome on Dec. 14, will face Tyson Fury in a rematch on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas. | AP

More Sports / Boxing

Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury heavyweight title rematch set for Feb. 22 in Las Vegas

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – The Feb. 22 rematch between WBC heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, promoters announced on Friday.

Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions said tickets for the highly anticipated bout were to go on sale on Saturday, now that the venue has been confirmed.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder, who will make his 11th title defense.

The American is coming off a seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas, a victory that saw him improve to 43-0.

“I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, (Dominic) Breazeale and Ortiz,” he said.

“They’ve been spectacular events — from my ring walks, where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing.”

Wilder and Fury fought to a split decision draw last December in Los Angeles.

Former world champion Fury was leading on the scorecards before he was knocked down by the American in the 12th round.

The big Briton beat the count, but a second knockdown helped cost him a victory.

“I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again,” Wilder said. “It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Fury, who survived two severe cuts to beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision in September, said he was looking forward to taking care of “unfinished business” against Wilder.

“The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.,” Fury said.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Wild's Victor Rask is congratulated as he passes the team bench after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Avalanche in the third period on Friday in Denver.
Wild rally past Avalanche in third period
Victor Rask considered passing when he heard teammate Kevin Fiala shouting for the puck. Instead, the center decided to take the shot. It turned out to be the right move. Rask sc...
Dominik Paris competes in a men's downhill race in a World Cup meet in Bormio, Italy, on Friday.
Dominik Paris triumphs in downhill race in Italy
Dominik Paris has become the first skier to win three consecutive downhill races on the Stelvio course. The Italian won a shortened race on one of the World Cup's most demanding courses o...
InfoTrack, seen sailing out of Sydney Harbour, is leading the Sydney to Hobart yacht race at the midway point on Friday. AFP-JIJI
InfoTrack, Scallywag duel for Sydney to Hobart yacht race lead
InfoTrack and Hong Kong super maxi Scallywag were neck and neck for the lead in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race midway through sailing Friday as the boats entered Bass Strait on their way to the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, seen posing with the bronze statue Boxer at Rest, also known as the Terme Boxer or Boxer of the Quirinal, during a visit at National Museum of Rome on Dec. 14, will face Tyson Fury in a rematch on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas. | AP

,