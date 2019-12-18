Tsutsugo eager to get started with Rays in MLB

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo quickly felt right at home inside Tropicana Field.

One day after the Rays announced the completion of a $12 million, two-year contract with Tsutsugo, the former Yokohama BayStars captain began his opening statement at his introductory news conference Tuesday in English.

“Thank you so much for coming,” Tsutsugo said. “My name is Yoshitomo Tsutsugo. Please call me Yoshi.”

Tsutsugo, who turned 28 last month, batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs in NPB.

“Offensively I know I’m able to contribute immediately,” Tsutsugo said through a translator. “Obviously I’ve never faced MLB pitching and I’m really excited about it. But throughout my career in Japan I’ve prepared for this my whole life.”

The left-handed hitting corner outfield-third baseman has hit at least 20 home runs in six consecutive seasons, and earned Pool B MVP honors with Team Japan in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

“He’s got a track record of being really, really successful at a very elite level of baseball,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Just the way he carries himself. We’re fortunate. We’re getting a guy that can walk in, be himself and be one of our leaders going forward.”

Tsutsugo, who revealed the Rays were the first MLB organization to express interest in signing him, was made available to major league teams through the posting system. The Rays said the two parties finalized a contract two days before Tsutsugo’s 30-day negotiating window closed.

Under the current posting system, the Rays have to pay a 20 percent release fee of approximately $2.4 million to the BayStars, subject to Tsutsugo passing a physical exam.

With several left-handed hitters already in the lineup, it is still undecided how Cash will use Tsutsugo, but the player expressed readiness to be a reliable contributor on offense and to show his defensive skills across multiple positions.

“First and foremost, I want to contribute offensively. It’s possible I might play several positions but I’ll do whatever it takes to help the Rays win,” Tsutsugo said.

“I’m sure they expect extra-base hits from me, and the more long hits the better, but there are other ways to contribute, like on-base percentage. There’s more (to baseball) than extra-base hits,” he said.

Tsutsugo will wear No. 25, the same number he used in Japan. After speaking to the media, he was helped into his new jersey by Cash and then posed for photographers.

Tsutsugo has come to Los Angeles for a month to work out each of the last six offseasons. This year, he spent time with Colorado star Nolan Arenado.

“He’s very accomplished,” Tampa Bay senior vice president of baseball operations Erik Neander said. “I don’t think it can be stated enough that the level that he’s produced at over the last four or five years is not a level common to the players that have made this transition. Few have achieved the offense success that he has.”

Tsutsugo will become the fourth Japanese-born player in franchise history, following right-hander Hideo Nomo (2005), infielder Akinori Iwamura (2007-09) and outfielder Hideki Matsui (2012).

Iwamura is the only other Japanese player to begin his major league career with the Rays after signing a three-year contract following three seasons with the Yakult Swallows. Iwamura was part of the Rays team that reached the World Series in 2008.

Tsutsugo joined the BayStars as the No. 1 pick out of Yokohama High School in 2010. He has a career average of .285 with 977 hits, 205 homers and 613 RBIs in 968 games in 10 seasons in Japan.

“I want to give 100 percent to the Rays so that I can strengthen the roster and help them win. I’m going to do my very best so that I can show DeNA and Japanese baseball fans a stunning performance,” he said.

Tsutsugo said he will brush up on his English before Feb. 18, when position players report to camp. The Rays will open the 2020 season at home on March 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Moving to the American League East will put Tsutsguo in the same division as New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who has been in the majors since 2014.

Tsutsugo is one of four NPB players who went into the offseason looking to make the move to the majors. Hiroshima Carp outfielder and Yomiuri Giants pitcher Shun Yamaguchi are both using the posting system while outfielder Shogo Akiyama, who has spent the past nine seasons with the Seibu Lions, is a free agent.

Local media reported Tuesday night that Yamaguchi had reached an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays, another AL East club.