The bat used by Babe Ruth to slug his 500th career home run in 1929 is displayed Nov. 11. Ruth became the first player to reach the coveted plateau on Aug. 11, 1929, hitting a solo shot for the New York Yankees off Willis Hudlin at League Park in Cleveland. The bat was auctioned on Saturday for more than $1 million. | SCP AUCTIONS, INC. / VIA AP

Baseball / MLB

Out of the park: Babe Ruth's 500th home run bat fetches more than $1 million

Reuters

SALVO, NORTH CAROLINA – Babe Ruth may have died more than 70 years ago, but the baseball slugger is still turning out big numbers. The bat he used to hit his 500th home run in 1929 has sold for $1,000,800, officials for SCP Auctions announced on Sunday.

The bat, a gift from Ruth to a friend in the 1940s, was bought at auction in California by an unidentified buyer, SCP Auctions said. It follows a bat the Sultan of Swat used in 1923 to hit the first home run out of the original Yankee Stadium, that sold for a record $1.3 million in 2004.

“Babe Ruth memorabilia continues to be among the most prized artifacts for all worldwide collectors,” said SCP Auctions President David Kohler in a news release, “and this outstanding bat proved that once again.”

Ruth hit 714 home runs in a 22-season career with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees before retiring in 1935. He became the first player to hit 30, 40, 50 and 60 home runs in a single season, and his slugging style forever changed the way baseball was played.

The 1929 bat, made of ash, was gifted by Ruth in the mid-1940s to the mayor of Suffern, New York, Jim Rice, a golfing, bowling and drinking buddy of one of baseball’s original Hall of Famers. For decades the historic bat leaned impassively in a corner of the Rice family den, treated not as a piece of history but more like a piece of furniture no different than the bookcase and coffee table. After Jim and then his wife passed away, the bat spent three decades hidden in a closet in the home of their only son, Terry. The childhood joy Terry had reveled in from owning such a sporting treasure has given way to dread, the bat too valuable to display or even tell anyone about. “It just got to the point I couldn’t leave it out,” Rice told Reuters. “I was less cautious years ago but more recently I hardly told anybody. “I just couldn’t enjoy it, it was hidden away. My girlfriend was afraid to have it here, that somebody would break in so we weren’t enjoying it. “It just seemed time,” he said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Anthony Rendon (center) poses with Angels owner Arte Moreno (right) and general manager Billy Eppler during his introductory news conference on Saturday in Anaheim, California.
Anthony Rendon eager to team up with Mike Trout in Angels' lineup
Anthony Rendon and agent Scott Boras had just wrapped up the third baseman's $245 million deal to join the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday when Mike Trout began blowing up his phone. "Based on...
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo OKs two-year deal with Rays: report
Yokohama BayStars slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has agreed to a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a Friday report on
The Mets' Yoenis Cespedes is seen in a July 2018 file photo.
Injured Mets slugger Cespedes agrees to pay cut in grievance settlement
Yoenis Cespedes' salary for 2019 was cut in half and his pay for 2020 reduced as part of a settlement of a grievance between the injured outfielder and the New York Mets. Cespedes agreed...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The bat used by Babe Ruth to slug his 500th career home run in 1929 is displayed Nov. 11. Ruth became the first player to reach the coveted plateau on Aug. 11, 1929, hitting a solo shot for the New York Yankees off Willis Hudlin at League Park in Cleveland. The bat was auctioned on Saturday for more than $1 million. | SCP AUCTIONS, INC. / VIA AP New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth stands in the dugout with a strained muscle in his left leg during a game in Cleveland in 1929. | AP New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth takes a big swing at New York's Yankee Stadium in 1929. | AP

, , ,