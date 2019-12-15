Miyu Kihara (left) and Miyu Nagasaki show off their medals after winning the women's doubles tourmanet at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals on Sunday in Zhengzhou, China. | KYODO

More Sports

Teen duo Miyu Kihara, Miyu Nagasaki capture table tennis Grand Finals title

Kyodo

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA – The women’s doubles pair of Miyu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki won their first ITTF World Tour Grand Finals championship on Sunday.

After a close first game, the 15-year-old Kihira and her 17-year-old partner Nagasaki, the world junior singles champion, rolled to a 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 victory over South Korea’s Jeon Ji Hee and Yang Ha Eun.

The Japanese duo earned a shot at the gold medal by defeating Chinese world champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu in the semifinals.

China’s Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin won the men’s doubles, beating Taiwan’s Liao Cheng-ting and Lin Yun-ju 11-7, 11-6, 11-13, 11-3, while Chen Meng, the world No. 1 women’s player, defeated compatriot Wang 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6.

