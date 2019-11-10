More Sports / Golf

Ai Suzuki captures Toto Japan Classic to claim second straight victory

Kyodo

OTSU, SHIGA PREF. – Ai Suzuki claimed her second straight championship on Sunday after shooting a final-round 67 for a 17-under 199 total to win the Toto Japan Classic by three strokes.

The 25-year-old Suzuki, who led wire-to-wire at Seta Golf Club, closed out the jointly-sanctioned event with five birdies and no bogeys to record her sixth win of the season and 15th overall on the LPGA and Japan LPGA Tours.

“To be able to win this tournament, it’s truly like a dream,” said Suzuki, who won the Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies Golf Tournament in Saitama last week.

South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo finished second with a 14-under 202, while Australia’s Minjee Lee took third a further three strokes back.

Sakura Koiwai and Erika Kikuchi finished in a four-way tie for sixth at 207.

Defending champion, Nasa Hataoka shot a 70 and finished at a 1-over 217 in 52nd after a disastrous second round that saw her struggle with five bogeys and a double bogey.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kento Momota hits a shot against Chou Tien-chen during the Fuzhou China Open final on Sunday in Fuzhou, China.
No. 1 Kento Momota defends Fuzhou crown for 10th title of 2019
Kento Momota won the 10th title of his remarkable year as the world No. 1 defeated Chou Tien-chen to retain his Fuzhou China Open crown on Sunday. China's Chen Yufei successfully defende...
LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with tight end Stephen Sullivan after the Tigers' win over Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
No. 1 LSU holds on for win over No. 2 Alabama
Joe Burrrow sprinted toward the LSU fans to celebrate a monumental victory, and moments later was hoisted on the shoulders of two beefy teammates. They carried him only partway across th...
Former Nike runner Mary Cain is seen in an April 2016 file photo at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
Nike to probe runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse
Nike will look into runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse while she was part of Alberto Salazar's training group. The runner says it reached the point where she started having suicidal thought...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ai Suzuki holds the trophy after winning the Toto Japan Classic on Sunday. | KYODO

,