Springboks prop Tendai Mtawarira retires from international rugby

South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira says he is retiring from international rugby following last weekend’s Rugby World Cup victory.

He made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Mtawarira leaves as the Springboks’ most capped prop with 117 test appearances, and as the Boks’ third-most capped player behind Victor Matfield and Bryan Habana.

Born in Zimbabwe, Mtawarira moved to South Africa as a teenager with dreams of becoming a professional player.

He played for the Springboks for more than a decade and won two Southern Hemisphere titles, a series against the British and Irish Lions, and the Rugby World Cup in his last test.

Affectionately known as “Beast,” he put in a mean scrumming display against England in Saturday’s World Cup final to help the Springboks to a third title.