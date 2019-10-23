Kei Nishikori, seen in action at the U.S. Open in August, underwent surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the ATP season. | AP

Tennis

Kei Nishikori has season-ending surgery on elbow

Kyodo

Kei Nishikori had surgery on his right elbow at a hospital in Japan on Tuesday evening, his management company said.

The 29-year-old Japanese tennis star is due to begin rehab on Thursday, return to full training in early December, and make his comeback next season, it said.

Nishikori, who revealed he had “swelling and fluid in the elbow” since the May 26-June 9 French Open, announced Monday he would go under the knife.

The No. 8-ranked player stepped away from the tour after making a third-round exit at the U.S. Open at the end of August, and missed the ATP’s Asian swing, which includes the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo and the Shanghai Masters.

Last month, Nishikori was told by doctors he couldn’t swing a racket for four weeks. He was hoping to return at one of the European indoor tournaments leading up to the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals, but said the pain was affecting his performance.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori to undergo surgery on right elbow
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will have season-ending surgery on his right elbow and is aiming to be ready to go for the start of 2020. Nishikori's manager, Olivier van Lindonk, w...
Kei Nishikori answers questions from fans during the Rakuten Japan Open earlier this month at Ariake Tennis Park.
Kei Nishikori out for rest of season with right arm, elbow injury
Kei Nishikori has decided to end his season early due to a lingering right arm and elbow injury, sources close to the matter said Monday. The Japanese world No. 8 revealed last month the...
Dante Bottini
Kei Nishikori parts ways with longtime coach Dante Bottini
Kei Nishikori announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will part with longtime coach Dante Bottini, who has guided him since 2011. "After nine years of working together literally day in and ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori, seen in action at the U.S. Open in August, underwent surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the ATP season. | AP