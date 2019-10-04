Players from F91 Dudelange and Qarabag embrace after their Europa League match in Luxembourg on Thursday. | REUTERS

Soccer

Qarabag's Europa League game halted over drone with Armenian flag

AP

LUXEMBOURG – The Europa League game between Dudelange and Azerbaijani club Qarabag had to be briefly suspended in the first half Thursday after a drone flew over the field carrying what looked like an Armenian flag.

The drone incensed Qarabag players, who tried to hit it with the ball as it flew over the center circle, and the referee made the decision to halt play for more than 20 minutes with Qarabag leading 2-0.

Play later resumed, with Qarabag winning 4-1.

UEFA said the decision to halt the match was taken “for safety and security reasons.”

“UEFA will await the official reports from the match officials to determine whether disciplinary proceedings will be opened,” the European governing body said in a statement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are in a territorial dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. A fan carrying the Armenian flag also ran onto the pitch during Qarabag’s away game at Arsenal in London in last season’s Europa League.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan which has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (right) vies for the ball with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in Champions League action at Nou Camp on Wednesday night.
Liverpool, Barca rally to avoid upset defeats
With Liverpool throwing away a three-goal lead at Anfield and Barcelona trailing at Nou Camp, two of the favorites for the Champions League title were in a spot of bother in their iconic stadium...
Reds' Yuki Muto dribbles the ball in front of teammate Shinzo Koroki (left) and Guangzhou midfielder Huang Bowen on Wednesday night at Saitama Stadium.
Reds take big step toward Asian Champions League final
Superb goals from Fabricio and Takahiro Sekine lifted J. League side Urawa Reds to a 2-0 semifinal first-leg win over China's Guangzhou Evergrande in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday....
Keisuke Honda has served one year as volunteer general manager for Cambodia's national team, even while attempting to continue his playing career.
Keisuke Honda risks cheapening legacy
Even in the prime of Keisuke Honda's career, there have been few in the Japanese soccer community who could claim to have a good understanding of what was going on in the mind of the enigmatic m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Players from F91 Dudelange and Qarabag embrace after their Europa League match in Luxembourg on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,