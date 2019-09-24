The Lions players toss manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji into the air for the traditional doage after their 12-4 victory over the Marines on Tuesday night in Chiba. Seibu clinched the Pacific League pennant for the second straight year. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Lions repeat as Pacific League champions

by Jason Coskrey

Staff Writer

CHIBA – The Seibu Lions lost their best pitcher and one of their best hitters off last year’s Pacific League title winner.

As for the PL pennant, they’re going to hold on to that a little while longer.

The Seibu batters roared at the plate as usual, Zach Neal had another solid game on the mound, and the Lions got the win they needed in Chiba — by a 12-4 margin — and the loss by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks they needed in Sendai to clinch their second straight PL title on Tuesday night.

Seibu entered the game with a magic number of two, needing to beat the Marines and for the Hawks to fall to the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles to secure the pennant.

The former happened in the middle of the eighth in Chiba, with the Lions fans around a sold-out Zozo Marine Stadium letting out a loud roar when the result in Sendai was final. Seibu was leading 12-3 at that point.

The Lions poured onto the field after the final out in Chiba to celebrate on the mound. When manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji joined them, they flung him into the air 10 times during the doage.

Shogo Akiyama drove in five runs and Hotaka Yamakawa took sole possession of first place in NPB with his 43rd home run, a two-run shot. Takumi Kuriyama, Yuji Kaneko and Sosuke Genda drove in a run each.

Neal did his part on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing three runs — one earned — in the clincher. The American ended the his first regular season in Japan by winning his 11th straight decision.

The South Carolina native has been at the center of the resurgence by the Lions’ much-maligned pitching staff, which helped pushed the team past SoftBank and across the finish line over the past few weeks.

Seibu did it this year without ace Yusei Kikuchi, who left to join the Seattle Marines, and star batter Hideto Asamura, who signed with Rakuten.

The Lions players toss manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji into the air for the traditional doage after their 12-4 victory over the Marines on Tuesday night in Chiba. Seibu clinched the Pacific League pennant for the second straight year. | KYODO The Lions' Shogo Akiyama drove in five runs against the Marines on Tuesday. | KYODO

