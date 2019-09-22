England center Manu Tuilagi (right) celebrates with fly-half teammate George Ford after scoring a try against Tonga in Sapporo on Sunday night. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

England easily dispatches tryless Tonga

by Hiroshi Ikezawa

Staff Writer

SAPPORO – Manu Tuilagi scored two tries and captain Owen Farrell added 15 points on three conversions and another three penalty goals, leading England to a 35-3 triumph over Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match on Sunday at Sapporo Dome.

England, which failed to advance to the quarterfinals as the host country in the 2015 contest, deployed quick passing and a stingy defense to hold the Ikale Tahi without a try for the first time in three meetings.

“We’re really pleased. We looked for five points and got five points. We got no injuries,” said England head coach Eddie Jones, who previously coached Japan’s Brave Blossoms. “Coming to Japan as a part of historical World Cup is very special and I’m enjoying it. Yeah, it is special. Tokubetsu (special).”

Despite allowing Tonga to possess the ball over 53 percent of the game, England overwhelmed in meters run with a lopsided 670 to 157. The difference in physical ability translated to the scoreline as England earned a bonus point for its four tries.

Defensively, England made sure tackles to prevent Tonga’s ball carriers from gaining ground and held its opponent scoreless in the final 65 minutes.

After exchanging penalty goals to tie the game at 3-3, Tuilagi made a powerful run for a try in the 25th minute. He crossed the goal line again seven minutes later when he caught a pass from Jonny May, who broke several tackles for a long run.

England also overpowered on its mauls, which helped Jamie George score a try in the 58th minute. Luke Cowan-Dickie added an insurance try 20 minutes later.

Many of the crowd of 35,923 cheered for England. Tonga finally gained some of the fans’ support towards the end of the game, drawing “Tonga” calls from the stands, but was unable to answer them by crossing the goal line.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

All Blacks players pose for photos at a Tokyo event promoting New Zealand tourism on Sunday, one day after the team's Rugby World Cup win over South Africa.
All Blacks eye Canada next after getting past South Africa
All Blacks hooker Dane Coles paused. Their next Rugby World Cup opponent was, um ... Canada? Yes. "One game at a time," Coles said with a smile on Sunday. He wasn't being cheeky. He'd just...
Ireland's Iain Henderson runs the ball against Scotland at International Stadium Yokohama on Sunday.
Ireland wary of Japan threat after manhandling Scotland
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt dismissed suggestions his players can take it easy after starting their Rugby World Cup campaign with a resounding win over Scotland on Sunday, warning that "dangerou...
New Zealand's Sam Cane, seen training in Tokyo on Tuesday, was unable to participate in the second half of the All Blacks' win over South Africa after a head injury assessment forced him to walk to the other side of the stadium and miss the 10-minute return window. World Rugby has changed the rule regarding such assessments following an All Blacks protest.
World Cup head injury rules tweaked after All Blacks protest
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has welcomed a tweak to the head injury assessment rules after flanker Sam Cane missed the second half against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup. Cane wa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

England center Manu Tuilagi (right) celebrates with fly-half teammate George Ford after scoring a try against Tonga in Sapporo on Sunday night. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,