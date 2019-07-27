Carles Perez nets pair as Barcelona blanks Vissel Kobe

Carles Perez scored a second-half brace to lift Spanish powerhouse Barcelona over J. League first-division side Vissel Kobe 2-0 in their friendly on Saturday.

The game was one of two high-profile matches featuring J. League clubs on Saturday. In the other one, English Premier League side Manchester City beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium.

The Vissel-Barcelona game featured a trio of former Barca players wearing Vissel colors — forward David Villa, midfielder Andres Iniesta and defender Sergi Samper.

In Yokohama, Raheem Sterling hit the 40th-minute winner, and Lukas Nmecha scored in added time for Man City. Kevin De Bruyne scored the opener in the 18th minute from a long ball, and Keita Endo equalized five minutes later for Marinos.