Tennis star Novak Djokovic is seen in a July 2017 file photo. | REUTERS

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic withdraws from Rogers Cup

MONTREAL - Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.

The Wimbledon winner this month for his 16th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is a four-time champion in the event that rotates between Montreal and Toronto, winning in Montreal in 2007 and 2011.

“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” Djokovic said Thursday in a statement. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play. I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I’m at home and I’m looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal.”

With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Roger Federer pulled out two weeks ago.

