Tokyo 2020 organizers, IOC say preparation for games on right track

With exactly one year to go until the opening ceremony, delivery of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games remains “firmly on track,” John Coates, chairman of the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission, said on Tuesday.

“The excitement is growing,” Coates said during a joint news conference with the Tokyo Organising Committee. “You’ve seen the unprecedented interest in ticket sales.”

IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers held a project review meeting on Monday.

In June, 3.2 million tickets were purchased by residents of Japan during the first stage of domestic ticket sales, Coates said, noting that more than 200,000 people applied for 80,000 volunteer positions at the 2020 Games. He also said that more than 70,760 metric tons of used mobile phones and electronic devices were collected to use for the production of the Olympic medals, and only three venues remain to be completed, all according to original estimates.

On Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to hold a series of events in Tokyo to mark one year until the games begin.

“Tomorrow will make one year to go until the real games,” Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said at the news conference. “Japanese people are easy to excite. The important thing is to maintain that excitement.”

About 15,000 athletes and officials, along with 110 heads of state from around the world will attend the opening ceremony on July 24, 2020, Coates said. Plans for the torch relay, which will begin at J-Village in Fukushima Prefecture and travel through 47 prefectures before reaching Tokyo, are being finalized, he added.

On Monday, Tokyo 2020 organizers announced that Emperor Naruhito will assume the role of Honorary Patron to the Olympic and Paralympic Games after the organizing committee made a formal request. The role will take place from July 24, 2019, until the final day of the Paralympic Games on Sept. 6, 2020.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 are also taking steps to minimize the impact Tokyo’s summer heat may have on athletes, volunteers and spectators, as well as making efforts to streamline transportation and reduce traffic during the 2020 Games by encouraging companies to have their employees work from home or stagger the time of their commute.