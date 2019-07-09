Simona Halep hits a backhand return to Zhang Shuai in the Wimbledon women's singles quarterfinals on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Tennis

Simona Halep books spot in Wimbledon semifinals

AFP-JIJI

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - Simona Halep reached her second Wimbledon semifinal on Tuesday with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory over China’s Zhang Shuai.

Halep, the seventh seeded former world No. 1, will face either Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed from Ukraine, or Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final.

Zhang, bidding to become just the second Chinese woman to reach the Grand Slam semifinals, led 4-1 in the first set and held four break points for a 5-1 lead.

Romanian Halep, 27, last made the last four in 2014 when she was beaten by Eugenie Bouchard.

