Soccer / J. League

Hideto Suzuki replaces Hiroshi Nanami at Jubilo Iwata

Kyodo

Jubilo Iwata on Monday named head coach Hideto Suzuki as the new manager of the struggling J. League first-division club, replacing Hiroshi Nanami, who announced his resignation the previous day.

Suzuki, a 44-year-old former Japan international, will take the reins at the Yahama Stadium resident, which currently sits at the bottom of the 18-team table with three wins, five draws and nine losses.

Jubilo manager since September 2014, Nanami said he was resigning to take responsibility for the club’s poor performance following the team’s 3-1 home loss to Kawasaki Frontale on Sunday.

A former Jubilo player, Suzuki was a member of the Japanese Olympic side that famously upset Brazil 1-0 at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

He became a coach with Jubilo’s top team in 2014 and was promoted to head coach the following year.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Vegalta Sendai goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt will join Sint-Truiden this summer, the teams announced on Monday.
Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt to transfer from Vegalta Sendai to Sint-Truiden
Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt will leave Vegalta Sendai for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight, the clubs said Monday. The 27-year-old will play his final J. League first-division ...
Image Not Available
Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili missing after swimming accident
Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming in Italy. Swiss side Young Boys Bern says it has been informed that Ismaili, who plays for...
Vissel's Andres Iniesta (center) celebrates after scoring against Nagoya on Sunday at Noevir Stadium Kobe.
David Villa, Andres Iniesta lead Vissel to win over Grampus
Former Spain internationals David Villa and Andres Iniesta each struck twice to lead Vissel Kobe to a 5-3 home win over Nagoya Grampus in the J. League first division on Sunday. Playing ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jubilo Iwata head coach Hideto Suzuki was appointed the club's new manager on Monday, replacing the resigned Hiroshi Nanami. | KYODO

, ,