Hideto Suzuki replaces Hiroshi Nanami at Jubilo Iwata

Jubilo Iwata on Monday named head coach Hideto Suzuki as the new manager of the struggling J. League first-division club, replacing Hiroshi Nanami, who announced his resignation the previous day.

Suzuki, a 44-year-old former Japan international, will take the reins at the Yahama Stadium resident, which currently sits at the bottom of the 18-team table with three wins, five draws and nine losses.

Jubilo manager since September 2014, Nanami said he was resigning to take responsibility for the club’s poor performance following the team’s 3-1 home loss to Kawasaki Frontale on Sunday.

A former Jubilo player, Suzuki was a member of the Japanese Olympic side that famously upset Brazil 1-0 at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

He became a coach with Jubilo’s top team in 2014 and was promoted to head coach the following year.