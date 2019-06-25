Yankees homer in record-tying 27th straight game

Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees’ home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night.

Hicks and Stanton each hit three-run drives, and New York matched the mark set by Alex Rodriguez and the 2002 Texas Rangers.

CC Sabathia (5-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball. He threw 104 pitches and struck out a season-high nine.

Stanton hit his shot during a seven-run sixth inning for his first homer in a season spoiled by various injuries.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (3-10) allowed seven runs in 5⅓ innings.

Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam for Toronto.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 5

In Phoenix, David Peralta hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth, and Arizona rallied past NL West-leading Los Angeles.

Yoan Lopez (1-1) tossed a scoreless inning and earned the win. Greg Holland got one out in the ninth for his 200th career save.

Max Muncy drove in three runs for the Dodgers.

In the seventh, Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano, who worked two-thirds of an inning, blew his second save opportunity of the season. He also threw a wild pitch. He intentionally walked Cody Bellinger with two outs, then walked Muncy with the bases loaded. That tied it at 4-4. He got out of the inning by striking out Chris Taylor.

Phillies 13, Mets 7

In Philadelphia, Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and the hosts snapped a seven-game losing streak.

The Phillies banged out a season-high 19 hits.

In Other Games

Rockies 2, Giants 0

Red Sox 6, White Sox 5

Indians 3, Royals 2 (10)

Cubs 8, Braves 3