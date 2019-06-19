Chiba Lotte third baseman Brandon Laird connects on a home run during the sixth inning on Wednesday night at Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima. The Marines beat the Carp 6-3. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Daiki Iwashita, hard-hitting Marines too much for Carp

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - Daiki Iwashita took a three-hitter into the eighth inning and was backed by four home runs as the Chiba Lotte Marines beat the Hiroshima Carp 6-3 to clinch their interleague series.

Iwashita (3-1) struck out five and was tagged with three runs at Mazda Stadium, which the visitors silenced behind a slugging offense.

The second-year Lotte hurler handed the game over the bullpen got some welcome relief after yielding a walk and back-to-back singles as the Carp mounted a late rally.

Hiroshima starter Daichi Osera (6-4) gave up four solo homers and a season-high six runs — four earned — over six-plus innings. Shogo Nakamura, Takashi Ogino, Tatsuhiro Tamura and Brandon Laird all went deep against the right-hander to keep the Marines in front.

In the seventh, Osera gave up three straight hits and was replaced by Carp rookie Sotaro Shimauchi. Yudai Fujioka doubled and scored on a throwing error before Tamura’s one-run single made it 6-1.

Hiroki Takahashi drove in Hiroshima’s first run in the fifth and the Carp added eighth-inning runs on Ryuhei Matsuyama’s no-out, pinch-hit single and an RBI groundout from Kosuke Tanaka.

With three wins and nine losses, Hiroshima is assured of a losing record in interleague play for the second straight year.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

San Diego's Manny Machado (right) yells at home plate umpire Bill Welke after Welke called Machado out on strikes in the fifth inning against the Rockies on Saturday in Denver.
MLB says umpire union tweet about Manny Machado was 'inappropriate'
Major League Baseball said it was inappropriate for the umpire's union to comment on the one-game suspension levied against San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for his conduct following his ejec...
Giants pinch hitter Daikan Yoh delivers a go-ahead double in the eighth inning against the Buffaloes on Tuesday at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri defeated Orix 4-3.
Giants' Daikan Yoh comes through in clutch in triumph over Buffaloes
Daikan Yoh delivered a pinch-hit, game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Yomiuri Giants to a 4-3 victory over the Orix Buffaloes in interleague play on Tuesday.
From left: Chris, Lisa and Ariana Kukec watch the Oakland Athletics during batting practice on Monday at Oakland Coliseum.
Nick Hundley's care for ailing boy leads to lasting bond with family
Five years ago, veteran big leaguer Nick Hundley visited Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and met a boy named Zach Sprader. Hundley, then with the San Diego Padres, sought to give the young base...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chiba Lotte third baseman Brandon Laird connects on a home run during the sixth inning on Wednesday night at Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima. The Marines beat the Carp 6-3. | KYODO

, ,