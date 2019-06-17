Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, seen during a team practice in Oakland, California, on June 12, will coach Canada's men's basketball team at the FIBA World Cup in China this September. | AP

Basketball

Raptors coach Nurse to guide Canada at Basketball World Cup

AFP-JIJI

TORONTO - Fresh off coaching the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title, Nick Nurse confirmed Sunday that he plans to coach the Canadian national team at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

“It’s just about done and something I’m really looking forward to doing,” Nurse said of a deal to coach Canada in the global showdown in China this coming September.

Jay Triano coached Canada to a 27-5 record over the past four years but stepped down from the job three months ago.

“I think it’s going to make me a better coach,” said Nurse, whose prior stints included experience as an assistant coach with Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

“I learned a lot as a coach in that run and I’m hoping this experience will do the same.”

Nurse, who would be in position to also guide Canada at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, became the ninth rookie coach in NBA history to take a team to the title when the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors last Thursday to win the best-of-seven NBA Finals 4-2.

Denver’s Jamal Murray, Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson and Dallas forward Dwight Powell are among some of the NBA players who would be available for Nurse’s Canadian squad.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis brings the ball up the court during a game against the Suns on March 16. The Pelicans agreed to trade Davis to the Lakers on Saturday.
Lakers, Pelicans agree on blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis will wind up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after all. The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade the disgruntled Davis to the Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, f...
Guard Chikara Tanaka attacks the basket while being guarded by Kai Toews at the Japan men's national development training camp at the National Training Center on Friday.
Japan coaches thinking long term for young hoop prospects
The next year and a half will arguably be the most important period in the history of Japanese basketball with the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the horizon. But this co...
Former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura, a Toyama native, is seen shooting the ball in an NCAA Tournament first-round game against Fairleigh Dickinson in March. The NBA Draft is an event that has had an international flavor for years, and experts say Hachimura will be a first-round pick.
Rui Hachimura among 20 players to receive invitation to green room at NBA Draft
Rui Hachimura is among 20 players who have been issued invitations to sit in the green room for the NBA Draft next Thursday, ESPN reported on Friday night. The Gonzaga University standou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, seen during a team practice in Oakland, California, on June 12, will coach Canada's men's basketball team at the FIBA World Cup in China this September. | AP

, , ,