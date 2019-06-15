Prosecutors to retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on rape charges

Former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. will be retried after a jury convicted him of raping a homeless woman but failed to agree on eight other criminal charges, including the rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen in 2003, California prosecutors said Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Owens said at a hearing in San Diego County Superior Court that five women who testified against Winslow at the first trial will be back on the witness stand at a second trial set for September.