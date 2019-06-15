Giants showing signs of life

Pablo Sandoval, Kevin Pillar and Mike Yastrzemski homered and Drew Pomeranz pitched into the sixth inning, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Friday night.

Yastrzemski’s two-run drive to center off Alex Claudio made it 5-2 in the seventh. It was the second homer for the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski since making his major league debut May 25.

Last-place San Francisco earned its third straight win and seventh in 11 overall. Pomeranz (2-6) allowed two unearned runs in five-plus innings in his first win since April 24.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (7-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five innings in his first loss since Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. Davies was the first Brewers starter to open a season with seven straight winning decisions.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had won five of six.

After Yastrzemski connected, the Brewers got one back in the eighth when Jesus Aguilar scored on a wild pitch. But Mark Melancon got Lorenzo Cain to fly out with the tying runs in scoring position.

Will Smith worked a scoreless ninth for his 17th save in 17 attempts.

Pomeranz gave up five hits in his second straight solid start after going 0-3 with a ghastly 19.16 ERA in May. He struck out five and walked three.

The 30-year-old left-hander got a no-decision despite pitching five scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over Clayton Kershaw and the NL West-leading Dodgers on June 7.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Sandoval’s two-run homer off Davies in the fourth. Sandoval’s ninth homer was an opposite-field shot to left.

Pillar snapped a 2-2 tie with a solo drive in the fifth for his eighth of the season.

Indians 13, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Cleveland’s Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, and the Indians routed the Tigers after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning.

Braves 9, Phillies 8

In Atlanta, Brian McCann capped the hosts’ three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Hector Neris, and the Braves beat Philadelphia for their eighth straight win.

Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2½-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East.

Rays 9, Angels 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tommy Pham hit a pair of RBI singles as Tampa Bay overcame another subpar start by Blake Snell and rallied past Los Angeles.

A day after becoming the first Japanese player to hit for the cycle in MLB, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4, scored a run and had a stolen base, his second of the season.

Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

In Washington, Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings and Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered as the Nationals downed Arizona.

Scherzer (5-5) leads the National League with 136 strikeouts. He gave up two runs and three hits, including two home runs.

Pirates 11, Marlins 0

In Miami, Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings, and Pittsburgh stopped a seven-game slide by routing the Marlins.

Cardinals 5, Mets 4 (10) (1st)

Cardinals 9, Mets 5 (2nd)

In New York, Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong’s tying shot in the eighth inning, and St. Louis beat the Mets to sweep an odd double feature.

Earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Diaz in the 10th inning of a win. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8½ innings. It took St. Louis 18 minutes to complete the victory.

In Other Games

Red Sox 13, Orioles 2

Padres 16, Rockies 12 (12)

Rangers 7, Reds 1

Twins 2, Royals 0

Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

White Sox 10, Yankees 2

Mariners 9, Athletics 2

Dodgers 5, Cubs 3