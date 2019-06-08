France wins in World Cup opener against South Korea

France began the Women’s World Cup the way it ended last year’s men’s tournament: with an emphatic victory.

Wendie Renard, at 188 cm the tallest player in the tournament, scored a pair of headers off corner kicks, and Les Bleus overwhelmed South Korea 4-0 Friday night in a gala World Cup opener.

Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry also scored on a cool, windy night at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain. French pop star Jain provided the pre-game entertainment for the sellout crowd of 45,261 fans.

France is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles at the same time. France’s margin of victory was the largest in a Women’s World Cup opener since China beat Norway by the same score at the first tournament in 1991.

Norway and Nigeria meet in the other Group A opener on Saturday.

The world’s fourth-ranked team wasn’t tested by No. 14 South Korea. France had a 17-0 advantage in shots during the first half and 21-4 overall.

Le Sommer scored in the ninth minute off a cross from Henry after the earliest goal in a Women’s World Cup opener.