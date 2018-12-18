Soccer / J. League

Frontale’s Akihiro Ienaga selected as J. League MVP

Kyodo

Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Akihiro Ienaga was named the J. League’s Most Valuable Player at Tuesday’s J. League Awards.

It was the first MVP award for the 32-year-old Ienaga, whose club won its second consecutive league championship. He is the third straight Frontale player to win the league’s top honor, following Yu Kobayashi last year and 2016 winner Kengo Nakamura, who is now 38.

“We had a 36-year-old MVP on our team,” Ienaga said of Nakamura. “And I pushed myself to get better after I turned 30. I was able to earn this honor because I had the support of great teammates.”

No other club has ever had the league’s MVP for three straight seasons.

“He’s a player whose value exceeds statistics,” Frontale manager Toru Oniki said of Ienaga, who scored six goals and assisted on seven others.

Ienaga and Nakamura were joined on the league’s Best 11 by five teammates. Not surprisingly for a club that conceded only 27 goals in 34 games, goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong and defenders Elsinho and Shintaro Kurumaya each held a place on the honor roll along with midfielders Ryota Oshima and Shogo Taniguchi.

Frontale’s seven Best 11 winners matched the highest total in league history.

The four non-Frontale players named to the Best 11 team were Kashima Antlers defender Daigo Nishi, Consadole Sapporo and Thailand midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, Nagoya Grampus forward and league-leading scorer Jo, and Gamba Osaka’s South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo.

Chanathip became the first player from Southeast Asia to be named to a Best 11 team.

“It was a superb season. Thank you,” Chanathip, who scored eight goals this season, said in Japanese.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses with his five Golden Shoe awards, including the one that honors this year's leading goalscorer in Europe, during a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi garners record fifth Golden Shoe award
Lionel Messi received his record fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season. Messi's fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ron...
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho coached his final game for the club against Liverpool on Sunday. United lost 3-1, which ended his rocky tenure, it was announced on Tuesday.
Manchester United dismisses embattled coach Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho was fired by Manchester United on Tuesday, two days after English soccer's biggest club reached a new low in its disappointing season by losing to Liverpool in the Premier League.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (center) scores the second of his three goals on Sunday against Levante in Valencia, Spain.
Lionel Messi scores hat trick to hit 50-goal mark in 2018
Lionel Messi hit the 50-goal mark for club and country in 2018 after scoring his 43rd career hat trick for Barcelona on Sunday. Messi's brilliance powered Barcelona to a 5-0 victory at L...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , ,