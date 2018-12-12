Alex Ovechkin’s 21st hat trick helps Capitals rout Red Wings
Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (left) defends against Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin in the second period on Tuesday in Washington. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Alex Ovechkin’s 21st hat trick helps Capitals rout Red Wings

AP

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st hat trick and first this season to lift the Washington Capitals over the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin entered the night as the NHL’s goal leader and stretched his total to 25 through 30 games, halfway to a potential eighth 50-goal season.

Nicklas Backstrom had four assists to help Washington get its third straight victory and 10th in 12 games. T.J. Oshie added a goal in his return from an 11-game layoff due to a concussion, and Travis Boyd and Brett Connolly also scored early.

Braden Holtby made 35 stops for Washington, which had scored 12 straight goals over a stretch of more than six periods before Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist broke through in the third.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill pulled goaltender Jonathan Bernier midway through the second period after he saved 10 of Washington’s first 15 shots. Jimmy Howard came in to finish off the Red Wings’ first road loss since their previous trip here on Nov. 23, a night after making a season-high 42 stops in a win over Los Angeles.

Ovechkin has at least a point in 12 consecutive games, the Capitals’ best such streak this season.

He benefited from good fortune on his first goal to put Washington up 3-0 with 7:01 left in the first period, when his wayward slap shot redirected off defenseman Niklas Kronwall and past Bernier.

Ovechkin made it 4-0 just before the midway point of the second period when he took Carlson’s feed and beat Bernier with a wrister to finish an odd-man rush. He completed his hat trick in the third to make it 6-1, taking Christian Djoos’ feed and smashing a low shot that had enough power to squirm beneath Howard’s right pad.

In Other Games

Canucks 3, Blue Jackets 2

Bruins 4, Coyotes 3

Sabres 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 1

Jets 6, Blackhawks 3

Wild 7, Canadiens 1

Blues 4, Panthers 3

Predators 3, Senators 1

Oilers 6, Avalanche 4

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Daiya Seto reacts after setting a world record in the men's 200-meter butterfly at the short course world championships in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.
Seto breaks 200-meter butterfly world record to stun Chad Le Clos
Daiya Seto smashed Chad le Clos's short-course record in the men's 200-meter butterfly as he grabbed gold at the world championships to stun the South African on Tuesday. The 24-year-old ...
Image Not Available
Sascha Bajin selected as WTA Coach of the Year
Sascha Bajin has been chosen as the first winner of the WTA Coach of the Year award after helping Naomi Osaka collect the U.S. Open title. The women's tennis tour announced its annual ho...
Reggie McKenzie
Raiders fire GM Reggie McKenzie after 3-10 start
From the moment Jon Gruden was brought back for a second stint as coach of the Oakland Raiders with a 10-year contract, general manager Reggie McKenzie's longevity in the position was in serious...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (left) defends against Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin in the second period on Tuesday in Washington. | AP

, , ,