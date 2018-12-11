Marcus Morris carries depleted Celtics past Pelicans

Kyrie Irving’s shoulder wasn’t sore enough to keep him from cheering for Marcus Morris Sr. when he hit three 3-pointers to start the second half and propel Boston to a double-digit lead.

Al Horford’s injured knee didn’t keep him from leaping to his feet when Jayson Tatum drove past Anthony Davis for a dunk.

With four of their regulars relegated to cheerleaders, the Celtics got a season-high 31 points from Morris and another 21 from Tatum to beat New Orleans 113-100 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.

“The first thing was be a leader,” Morris said. “We had a lot of guys down . . . and keep trying to play the right way with the guys out there.”

Anthony Davis scored 41 points and Julius Randle had 20 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, which was playing back-to-back games after beating the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. But Davis also had two shots blocked by Celtics rookie Robert Williams III.

“He had 41,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I think everybody has gotten their shot blocked at one time or another.”

Jaylen Brown scored 19 for Boston, which was also without Gordon Hayward and Aron Baynes. Williams, in the longest appearance of his career, had career highs of seven points and 11 rebounds, while picking up three blocked shots — two on Davis.

“Well, he held him to 41,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens joked. “I thought Robert did a lot of good things. When you’re shooting jumpers and Robert’s in the vicinity, you feel him.”

76ers 116, Pistons 102

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 24 points in his return to the lineup after a one-game absence as the 76ers trounced Detroit, which lost its fifth straight game.

Lakers 108, Heat 105

In Los Angeles, LeBron James scored 28 points and the Lakers survived Dwyane Wade’s 15-point performance in the second half of the superstars’ probable final on-court meeting for a victory over Miami.

Kyle Kuzma had 33 points for the Lakers.

Warriors 116, Timberwolves 108

In Oakland, Stephen Curry had 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Golden State got the win in Draymond Green’s return to the lineup after missing 11 games with a toe injury.

In Other Games

Thunder 122, Jazz 113

Pacers 109, Wizards 101

Nuggets 105, Grizzlies 99

Clippers 123, Suns 119 (OT)

Kings 108, Bulls 89

Bucks 108, Cavaliers 92

Mavericks 101, Magic 76