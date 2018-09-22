Sumo 101: Senshuraku
Each sumo stable has a party following the final day of each basho. | KYODO

Sumo 101: Senshuraku

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

The last day of a sumo tournament is called senshuraku and it’s packed with all kinds of ceremonies and events not seen over the preceding 14.

The word itself combines the characters for “thousand,” “autumn” and “comfort” and is an old industry term for the final day of a performance and also used in kabuki.

The schedule of bouts is shorter than the rest of the tournament days and finishes about 35-45 minutes earlier than a regular day.

While the winner of the Emperor’s Cup is often decided on Day 14 or even 13, senshuraku is always full of tension as wrestlers with 7-7 records face make-or-break fights that will decide whether they rise or fall in the rankings.

After the presentation of the various trophies and prizes, the tournament concludes with all the new recruits coming up on the ring for a short closing ceremony that includes communal imbibing of sake and throwing a referee in the air. It’s actually much more dignified than it sounds

Senshuraku marks the end of sumo’s busiest time and is immediately followed by a week off for all wrestlers. Those in the lower divisions that have already completed their seven-bout schedule are normally in a relaxed mood from early in the day. It’s one of the best times to approach them for photos.

For many fans, one of their favorite things about Day 15 are the senshuraku parties.

Each stable holds an after-party either at the stable itself or a hotel if they need more space.

Entry is generally open to anyone and the fee at the door is normally about ¥10,000 to ¥15,000. For two hours you can mix and mingle with wrestlers, eat chankonabe and play bingo and games for sumo prizes.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Hakuho pleased after latest triumph
Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho said Monday he wants to give himself a treat for the feats he accomplished at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament. A day after the 15-day tournament at Tokyo's Ryo...
Hakuho receives the Prime Minister's Cup from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. Hakuho won the basho with a 15-0 record.
Hakuho wins battle of yokozuna to finish Autumn Basho with 15-0 record
A day after securing his record-extending 41st championship, Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho closed the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 15-0 record on Sunday. By winning a yokozun...
Former yokozuna Harumafuji poses with one of his paintings on the first day of an exhibition of his work at a gallery in Tokyo's Ginza district on Wednesday.
Sumo 101: Hobbies
All sumo wrestlers get a week off starting the day after a tournament ends. Most head back to their hometowns for some much needed rest and relaxation. Some just continue to work...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Each sumo stable has a party following the final day of each basho. | KYODO Sumo wrestlers receive various awards on the final day of a tournament. | KYODO

,