Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 12: More pots of gold

France’s Martin Fourcade made history when he won his third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and South Korea added another gold to its total after the short-track 3,000-meter relay. But the real highlight of the day was gold-winning dance by Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir who earned a record score. They were the champions at the 2010 Vancouver Games and the silver medalists four years ago in Sochi.

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir put on a dazzling show to win the gold medal in ice dance on Tuesday afternoon at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir celebrate after winning the ice dance title at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday in Gangneung, South Korea. | REUTERS

Martin Fourcade on Tuesday night earned a third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games and solidified his legacy as the most successful Olympic champion in French history by anchoring his team to victory in the biathlon mixed relay.

France’s Martin Fourcade competes in the mixed relay biathlon final at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on Tuesday night. | REUTERS

South Korea defended its women’s Olympic short-track 3,000-meter relay title on Tuesday, overtaking China with two laps to go in the penalty-filled final.

South Korea’s Choi Min-jeong and China’s Fan Kevin race in the women’s 3,000-meter short-track speedskating relay final on Tuesday night at Gangneung Ice Arena. | REUTERS

Akito Watabe opened the cross-country leg with a 31-second lead over German gold medalist Johannes Rydzek after leading the way with a 138.9-point leap, but could not maintain the gap and fell to fifth when he was reeled in by a three-man German chase pack.

Germany’s Johannes Rydzek crosses the finish line ahead of compatriots Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel in the Nordic combined large hill 10-km event on Tuesday night. | REUTERS

As the Pyeongchang Games moved into the second week, here are some observations on the first 10 days.

Men’s figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu (center) stands with silver medalist Shoma Uno (left) and bronze medalist Javier Fernandez during the medal ceremony on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Dancers perform before the medals ceremony at the Olympic park. | REUTERS

Entertainers perform at the Slovenia-Norway men’s ice hockey playoff match. | REUTERS

Byron Wells, of New Zealand, jumps during the men’s halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park. | AP

Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia embrace following their performance in the ice dance free dance competition final. | REUTERS

Joel Gisler of Switzerland crashes during the men’s ski halfpipe qualifications at Phoenix Snow Park. | REUTERS

Brian Gionta, left, of the United States, is checked by Tomas Starosta, of Slovakia, during the third period of the qualification round of the men’s hockey game. | AP

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Canada’s Scott Moir celebrate following the venue ceremony after the ice dance free dance of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI

