Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 11: Drama on the ice
Multiple exposure photo shows Switzerland's Isabel Derungs during the qualification of the women's snowboard big air event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | AFP-JIJI

Japan is still celebrating Nao Kodaira‘s golden victory, not only for her athletic prowess but also her kindness. Stories are filling the web about Kodaira hugging her opponents and talking about her late friend during the Olympics.

The usually slow curling matches are gaining traction as Japan’s female team advances while a Russian curler is being accused of doping.

Nao Kodaira pays tribute to late friend after capturing gold medal

Speedskating star Nao Kodaira paid an emotional tribute to her late friend and former teammate Miyako Sumiyoshi on Monday, a day after capturing the women’s 500-meter gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Nao Kodaira takes a lap with a Japanese flag after winning the women
Nao Kodaira takes a lap with a Japanese flag after winning the women’s 500-meter speedskating title. | REUTERS

Curlers left bemused by doping allegation

Of all the questions surrounding reports of a Russian curler’s alleged doping infraction at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the biggest is why?

Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Krushelnitsky practices ahead of the mixed curling competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Feb. 7 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Krushelnitsky practices ahead of the mixed curling competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Feb. 7 in Gangneung, South Korea. | AP

Japan’s women’s squad suffers second loss in curling tourney

The sixth-ranked Japanese women’s curling team suffered its second loss of round-robin play Monday after an 8-3 defeat to Canada in the preliminary round at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Japan skip Satsuki Fujisawa shouts to her teammates during their match against Canada on Monday at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada won 8-3 at Gangneung Curling Centre.
Japan skip Satsuki Fujisawa shouts to her teammates during their match against Canada on Monday at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada won 8-3 at Gangneung Curling Centre. | KYODO

Japan moves into women’s speedskating team pursuit semis

World record-holding gold-medal favorite Japan advanced to the semifinals of the women’s team pursuit at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Monday.

Japan
Japan’s (front to back) Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi compete in the women’s speedskating team. | AFP-JIJI

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Takehiro Watanabe of Japan prepares before his training jump.
Takehiro Watanabe of Japan prepares before his training jump. | REUTERS
Chinami Yoshida (left, rear) and Yumi Suzuki embrace as Satsuki Fujisawa (right, rear) and Yurika Yoshida do the same following Japan
Chinami Yoshida (left, rear) and Yumi Suzuki embrace as Satsuki Fujisawa (right, rear) and Yurika Yoshida do the same following Japan’s victory over Sweden in the women’s curling competition. | KYODO
Close-up view of the back of the Minnesota-themed helmet of goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S.
Close-up view of the back of a Minnesota-themed helmet worn by goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. | REUTERS
A man sleeps in an empty stand during a downhill skiing match.
A man sleeps in an empty stand during a downhill skiing match. | REUTERS
Italy
Italy’s Alessandro Pittin flies through the sun disk during the nordic combined men’s individual Gundersen LH/10km. | AFP-JIJI

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like

