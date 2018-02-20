Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 11: Drama on the ice

Japan is still celebrating Nao Kodaira‘s golden victory, not only for her athletic prowess but also her kindness. Stories are filling the web about Kodaira hugging her opponents and talking about her late friend during the Olympics.
Nao Kodaira pays tribute to late friend after capturing gold medal
Speedskating star Nao Kodaira paid an emotional tribute to her late friend and former teammate Miyako Sumiyoshi on Monday, a day after capturing the women’s 500-meter gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Curlers left bemused by doping allegation
Of all the questions surrounding reports of a Russian curler’s alleged doping infraction at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the biggest is why?
Japan’s women’s squad suffers second loss in curling tourney
The sixth-ranked Japanese women’s curling team suffered its second loss of round-robin play Monday after an 8-3 defeat to Canada in the preliminary round at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Japan moves into women’s speedskating team pursuit semis
World record-holding gold-medal favorite Japan advanced to the semifinals of the women’s team pursuit at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Monday.