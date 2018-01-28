Sara Takanashi finishes third again in Slovenia

Sara Takanashi finished third in Saturday’s World Cup ski jumping event and remains one win short of the all-time record for individual victories.

Norway’s Maren Lundby claimed her sixth straight World Cup gold with 256.0 points, recording jumps of 88.5 and 91.0 meters, finishing ahead of Germany’s Katharina Althaus’ 241.5 points.

Takanashi, 21, who has claimed a spot for February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, recorded 84.0- and 86.0-meter jumps en route to 236.3 points.

“I think I was able to get good practice today ahead of Pyeongchang, considering the three jumps are important training opportunities,” said Takanashi, who missed out on a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games by finishing fourth.

“If I get the timing of my jumps right, I can get a better impact and the speed and the height of my jumps will improve,” she said.

Takanashi captured the 53rd World Cup title of her career last February to tie Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record total. However, her best individual finish this season has been second place.