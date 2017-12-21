Yui Ohashi and Rikako Ikee set national records at short course meet

Yui Ohashi and Rikako Ikee set national records while winning the women’s 400-meter individual medley and women’s 50-meter butterfly, respectively, at the Swim Cup Lausanne on Wednesday.

On the opening day of the two-day short course swimming meet at the 25-meter Mon Repos swimming pool, Ohashi clocked 4 minutes, 24.03 seconds, with compatriots Sakiko Shimizu and Hiroko Makino finishing second and third.

“It’s my first time to break a national record in short course so I’m happy,” said the 22-year-old Ohashi, who earned silver in the 200 IM at this summer’s long course world championships.

“There are lots of turns and it gives me good practice so I hope this leads to good performances in the long course,” she said.

Earlier in the day in the 50 butterfly, Ikee cruised to victory with a time of 25.06 seconds, shaving 0.08 off her previous mark.

In the men’s events, Kosuke Hagino completed a double by prevailing in the 400 IM and 100 IM.

Daiya Seto won the 200-meter butterfly and Junya Koga won the 50-meter backstroke.