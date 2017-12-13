Injured Oshima pulls out of Japan squad at E-1 Football Championship

Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Ryota Oshima has pulled out of Japan’s squad at the E-1 Football Championship through injury, the Japan Football Association said Wednesday.

Oshima suffered a left thigh injury and had to be replaced by Yosuke Ideguchi 30 minutes into Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over China at the four-team East Asian tournament at Ajinomoto Stadium.

“It’s a real shame that I have to withdraw because of injury,” Oshima said in a JFA statement. “I was hoping to win the championship with this team. Hopefully the rest of the players can win the title (without me).”

Japan tops the standings with six points from two games and can clinch the championship title by avoiding defeat in its final match against South Korea on Saturday.