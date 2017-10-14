Chiba’s defenders clamp down on Tochigi in pivotal fourth quarter

The defending champion Tochigi Brex fell to 2-3 to open the new season, losing 76-70 to the visiting Chiba Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Chiba sealed the victory at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, converting 10 of 11 shots, including three apiece by Ryumo Ono and Yuki Togashi, both of whom attempted shots in the final stanza.

The Jets (4-1) held the hosts to 3-for-17 shooting in the fourth quarter.

The Brex, led by first-year head coach Kenji Hasegawa, turned the ball over five times in the fourth.

Chiba outscored Tochigi 23-11 in the last period. Coach Atsushi Ono’s club also thrived in transition, putting 16 fast-break points on the board while holding Tochigi to six.

UConn alum Gavin Edwards paced the Jets with 18 points and 10 rebounds and handed out four assists. Star guard Yuki Togashi contributed 15 points and six assists. Kosuke Ishii and Ono scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Michael Parker poured in nine points.

For the Brex, Ryan Rossiter had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Cedric Bozeman had a 16-point game and Seiji Ikaruga and Yusuke Endo both scored nine points. Yuta Tabuse finished with seven points and four assists.

Tochigi missed 15 of 18 3-point attempts.

Storks 79, Hannaryz 72

In Kyoto, Nishinomiya salvaged a series split and picked up its first regular-season victory as a B1 club.

Draelon Burns scored 23 points, including a 9-for-10 effort at the foul line, for the Storks (1-5), who won the B2 title last season. Connor Lammert had 13 points, nine boards and three blocks and Noriaki Dohara added 12 points. Tadahiro Yanagawa and Naoki Tani chipped in with nine points apiece. Tani also made three steals. Yanagawa led the team in assists (four).

Yusuke Okada sank seven 3s in a 27-point effort for Kyoto (4-2). Julian Mavunga had 12 points and Yuya Nagayoshi scored 11.

Susanoo Magic 78, Evessa 72

In Osaka, Shimane’s Joshua Scott posted a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Garrett Stutz had 14 points in a narrow triumph over the Evessa.

Shota Watanabe finished with 13 points and power forward Brendan Lane scored 12 points and blocked two shots for the Susanoo Magic (2-3).

Osaka (0-5) remains the 18-team top flight’s lone winless club.

Greg Smith led the Evessa with 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting with 13 rebounds and four steals. Naoya Kumagae had 16 points and Gyno Pomare 11.

Osaka used a 14-0 spurt to pull ahead 70-66 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold off Shimane down the stretch.

Sunrockers 87, Diamond Dolphins 81

In Tokyo, Shibuya coach Geoffrey Katsuhisa’s team closed out the game on a 12-0 run en route to victory over Nagoya.

Robert Sacre was the Sunrockers’ high scorer with 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He grabbed eight rebounds with three assists and two blocks in the series opener. Four teammates also scored in double figures, including Josh Harrellson, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Tomoya Hasegawa, who matched Harrellson’s point total.

Takashi Ito and Leo Vendrame finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Shibuya (2-3), which shot 52.3 percent from the floor.

Shuto Ando paced the Diamond Dolphins (1-4) with 18 points and Justin Burrell had 17 points and eight rebounds. Craig Brackins and Shunsuke Kashiwagi scored 11 points apiece, with Kashiwagi handing out four assists in 16-plus minutes.

SeaHorses 82, Grouses 80

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, J.R. Sakuragi’s 26-point, 10-rebound, six-assist effort helped guide Mikawa past Toyama.

The SeaHorses’ Makoto Hiejima made the second of two free-throw attempts — after missing the first shot — with 8 seconds left to score the game’s final point.

Keijuro Matsui added 14 points, draining 3 of 4 3s, and Kosuke Kanamaru had 10 points for Mikawa (4-1). Hiejima finished with nine points, four assists and two blocks. Masaya Karimata added eight points.

Drew Viney led the Grouses (3-2) with 28 points. Naoki Uto had 18 points and seven assists and Sam Willard chipped in with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Mikawa made 19 of 26 free throws; Toyama was 0-for-4 in the afternoon contest.

NeoPhoenix 79, Albirex BB 76

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, sharpshooter Shuto Tawatari canned 5 of 9 3-point attempts in a 23-point outing and the hosts edged Niigata.

Tawatari also made 4 of 5 shots from inside the arc.

Cartier Martin had 12 points and Hayato Kawashima scored 10 points, while Atsuya Ota added eight and Tatsuya Suzuki had seven and a team-best seven assists with zero turnovers.

San-en (3-2) trailed 59-55 after three quarters.

Austin Dufault led the Albirex (3-2) with 20 points and seven rebounds, fellow newcomer Jun Uzawa had 19 points and Shunki Hatakeyama scored 14. Yuichi Ikeda had nine points and Kei Igarashi added eight points, nine assists and four steals.

After playing on Monday and Tuesday against the host Alvark, Niigata coach Kazuhiro Shoji utilized a small bench in the series opener, giving only eight players court time.

Golden Kings 84, Lakestars 53

In Okinawa City, Ryukyu chalked up 26 assists in a runaway victory over Shiga.

The Golden Kings (4-1) were in front 33-18 at halftime. They led by as many as 35 points.

Ryukyu’s Hassan Martin, a University of Rhode Island alum, provided 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Shota Tsuyama added 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers. Ira Brown chipped in with 11 points, Yutaro Suda had nine and Naoki Tashiro scored seven.

Former NBA center Hilton Armstrong led the Kings in assists (six) and Kohei Ninomiya and Ryuichi Kishimoto each had five.

For the Lakestars (1-4), Tomonobu Hasegawa scored 11 points and Narito Namizato and Omar Samhan both had eight.

Alvark 79, B-Corsairs 58

In Tachikawa, former NBA forward Jawad Williams scored 18 points, including four 3s, and Joji Takeuchi had 13 points in Tokyo’s rout of Yokohama.

New Alvark coach Luka Pavicevic’s club led 37-28 at halftime.

Alex Kirk supplied 12 points and nine rebonds for Tokyo (4-1) and Daiki Tanaka dished out a team-best four assists. Shohei Kikuchi contributed seven points.

The Alvark controlled the inside, outrebounding the visitors 45-26, including 18-6 on the offensive glass.

Jeff Parmer and Takuya Kawamura both scored 15 points for the B-Corsairs (1-4), with Kawamura leading the squad in assists (five). Ryo Tawatari added 10 points. Ex-NBA center Hasheem Thabeet, a 30-year-old native of Tanzania, provided five rebounds and two blocks in 15-plus minutes while scoring four points.

B2 update

Saturday’s scores

Orange Vikings 87, Five Arrows 79

Big Bulls 74, Wyverns 70

Firebonds 96, Wat’s 77

Northern Happinets 74, Brave Warriors 64

Robots 77, Earthfriends 47

Crane Thunders 94, Fighting Eagles 74

89ers 89, Bambitious 69

Rizing Zephyr 92, Samuraiz 89