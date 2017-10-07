Pulisic leads U.S. in rout of Panama

Christian Pulisic burst up the field, scoring with a brilliant touch to complete an 11-second, breakneck, field-length attack just eight minutes in.

Then his cross found Jozy Altidore’s right foot like an arrow striking a bull’s-eye , leading to a two-goal lead in the 19th minute.

Exhale, U.S. fans.

Altidore converted a penalty kick with a chip in the 43rd after Bobby Wood was fouled, Wood added a goal in the 63rd and the United States routed Panama 4-0 on Friday night to put the Americans back on track to reach next year’s World Cup.