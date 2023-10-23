The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chairperson, Publisher and President: Minako Suematsu) is a double Gold award winner (small-medium company category) in the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Asia Media Awards 2023.

The Japan Times received the awards for “Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated” in the “Best in Breaking News” category as well as “In the shadow of the Fukushima disaster, an unusual experiment in rewilding” in the “Best in Feature Article (Non Covid-19-related)” category.

Commented Editor-in-Chief Takashi Yokota on the news teams’ win for Best for Breaking News:

“I can’t be more proud of our team for how everybody stepped up to cover one of the most consequential events last year,” he said. “Our coverage was a result of us combining the knowledge and experience of veterans with the agility of our younger journalists who gathered information through real and online sources.”

Staff writer Alex K.T. Martin’s feature on the rewilding of Fukushima in the wake of the nuclear disaster of 2011 explored how animals in the region have succeeded in expanding their habitat, and how residents in affected areas are striving to restore order and coexist with nature.

The article was published in The Japan Times’ Our Planet section, established in December 2022, which focuses on the environment and climate change.

Our Planet editors commented that Martin’s passion for the topic was evident and that his unique ideas on the topic stood out.

WAN-IFRA is a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization representing the world’s press. Its authority and legitimacy stem from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs and its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

Links:

The World Association of Newspapers (WAN-IFRA) Asia Media Awards

About The Japan Times:

The Japan Times provides authoritative journalism under the core values of independence and fairness, striving to give readers the big picture on the news in Japan, Asia and the world. Widely respected as the nation’s premier go-to news source on Japan, we provide both the local angle and a global perspective. Our legacy dates back to 1897, with readers now accessing our world-class journalism via newspaper, digital, podcast and newsletter form.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/

Publicity inquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

pr@japantimes.co.jp

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format