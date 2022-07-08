  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a stump speech in Nara on Friday. He was shot immediately after this picture was taken. | KYODO
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — one of the most consequential leaders in Japan’s postwar history — died Friday, Japanese media reported, after being shot while he was giving a stump speech in the city of Nara.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had earlier described Abe as being in a “serious condition.”

