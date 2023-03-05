  • A stone wolf statue guards the entrance to Yamatsumi Shrine in the village of Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture. The Japanese wolf, considered extinct since 1905, has been worshiped in parts of Japan as a divine messenger and protector of farmland by preying on crop raiders — pests that have become a growing nuisance in the region following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. | ALEX K.T. MARTIN
Iitate, Fukushima Pref. – Catching his breath on the way up a rocky path leading to the summit of Mount Toratori, Keisuke Kume points to patches of snow along the trail.

“There’s always quite a few animal tracks around here,” says the resident priest at Yamatsumi Shrine, a centuries-old institution located on the northern outskirts of Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture.

The wildlife population here has flourished since its residents were forced to evacuate following the triple meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant 12 years ago.

