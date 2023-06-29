South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration has been speedily implementing a diplomatic approach pledged during his presidential campaign — putting weight on universal values such as freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights, and strengthening ties with like-minded countries — in the year since he took office.

“It is our generation’s calling to build a nation that espouses liberal democracy and ensures a thriving market economy, a nation that fulfills its responsibility as a trusted member of the international community, and a nation that truly belongs to the people,” Yoon said at the beginning of his inaugural address made in May last year.

His remarks indicate a concern that such foundations of the nation had been shaken under the administration of his predecessor Moon Jae-in.