  • Chris Pratt (right), Anna Taylor-Joy (left) and Chris Meledandri attend the premiere of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' in Los Angeles on April 1. The film's opening weekend was the biggest for an animated motion picture ever. | REUTERS
    Chris Pratt (right), Anna Taylor-Joy (left) and Chris Meledandri attend the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles on April 1. The film's opening weekend was the biggest for an animated motion picture ever. | REUTERS

At the height of his fame in the early 1990s, Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario was, according to one widely cited survey, more recognizable to U.S. children than Mickey Mouse.

Three decades later, the plumber has toppled the rodent once again.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which hit theaters last week, has not only had the best opening weekend of any film in the U.S. this year, but the biggest opening for an animated motion picture ever, topping even Walt Disney Co.’s biggest hits. The film earned $376 million in just five days, even before debuting in its native Japan later this month. A total box office of more than $1 billion seems likely, which would catapult it into one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW