Could the Roman Catholic Church be ready to reconsider its prohibition of the use of contraception?

The fact that prominent Catholic conservatives have felt the need to speak out against such a possibility gives some grounds for thinking that, within the church itself, and under the protection of Pope Francis, a movement for change is under way.

Theologians going back to Thomas Aquinas have said that interfering with sexual intercourse to prevent procreation is a misuse of the human genital organs and therefore wrong. Earlier popes had also opposed contraception.