Since I first visited the Philippines to see the U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay in November 1988, U.S.-Philippine relations have had their ups and downs.

It was when Mt. Pinatubo erupted in June 1991, and seriously damaging nearby U.S. bases, that the Philippine Senate refused to renew the 1947 Military Bases Agreement — forcing U.S. military personnel to withdraw from the the country.

More than 30 years have passed since. Returning to Manila this time, I was struck by a series of developments: a growing anxiety toward China among the populace, dramatic improvement in U.S.-Philippine relations and growing momentum to advance trilateral-security cooperation between Japan, the Philippines and the United States, which until a few years ago would have been only a dream.