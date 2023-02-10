  • Chinese households save mainly in the form of housing and financial investments. Last year they delayed purchases of homes and other financial assets in favor of keeping their money in banks. | REUTERS
SHANGHAI – Chinese bank deposits increased by 26.3 trillion Chinese yuan ($3.9 trillion) last year, according to recent data from China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

Spurred by China’s rigid COVID-19 containment strategy, which the government rolled back in December, household savings surged by 17.8 trillion yuan in 2022, growing by more than 5 trillion yuan in the last two months of the year alone.

To many Western economists and analysts, these so called excess savings represent pent-up demand that could lead to a wave of “revenge spending” this year and drive the global economic recovery. But while China is expected to experience a recovery in consumption this year, Chinese households will likely maintain a higher level of precautionary savings over the long term.

