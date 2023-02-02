A delegation of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmakers spent four days in Taiwan last month, engaging with government officials, political parties and key opinion leaders on trade and security issues.

Led by Lower House lawmaker Aoyama Yamato, the delegation also included Ayaka Shiomura from the House of Councilors and Upper House lawmakers Kentaro Genma, Kazuma Nakatani and Katsuhiko Yamada.

This delegation was unique for several reasons and demonstrated how bilateral ties can be beneficial when such exchanges are viewed as independent of Taiwan’s government or political parties.