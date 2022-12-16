To mask or not to mask. That has been a persistent question in the daily lives of millions and millions around the world since early 2020.

Unmasking has its protocol, too, and the hierarchy of who gets to unmask first unmasks innate hypocrisy, especially in China.

In China, masks are almost ubiquitous. What’s more, the mask has been taken to its natural extreme in some cases, covering not just the lower face but the entire body. Hazmat-suited vigilantes, known as dabai, or “big whites” have proliferated on the streets of China.