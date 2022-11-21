As parents worry over the cases of respiratory syncytial virus filling up pediatric hospitals in the U.S., finally some good news: Vaccines that protect newborns from the virus could be ready in time for next year’s season.

Pfizer Inc. recently unveiled promising data on a maternal RSV shot that shows it lowered babies’ risk of severe infections in those vulnerable first months of life. The early data has some caveats, but should be celebrated as a significant advance in a field that has suffered decades of setbacks. It is also an important next step in Pfizer’s goal of becoming a leader in addressing RSV — a global market that according to Bloomberg Intelligence could be worth $10 billion in 2030.