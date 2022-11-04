With just days to go, the U.S. midterm elections of Nov. 8 are raising many questions in Japan.

Will the elections be conducted in a free and fair manner and will the results be accepted by both winners and losers? Will Democrats retain their majority in the House and the Senate or will Republicans take control? What effect will the outcome have on the Biden Administration, in particular its foreign policy? What implications will the election results have for the 2024 U.S. presidential election?