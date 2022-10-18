  • The superyacht Nord owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov docked in Hong Kong earlier this month. | REUTERS
    The superyacht Nord owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov docked in Hong Kong earlier this month. | REUTERS
If you’re looking for a symbol of the state of Russia-China relations, it’s floating in the waters of Hong Kong.

Whatever reservations Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have expressed about the course of the war in Ukraine, the arrival of a Russian oligarch’s $500 million superyacht — and the city government’s refusal to impound it — are a 10,000-ton display of just how relaxed Beijing is about its Moscow associations.

