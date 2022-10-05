  • Russian President Vladimir Putin signs treaties formally annexing the Ukrainian regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia at the Kremlin on Friday. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI
MOSCOW – Not since the Soviet Union collapsed have I listened to a speech as Orwellian as the one Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered to declare that four Ukrainian regions are now Russia.

Just as communism was once supposed to save humanity from imperialist exploitation, Russia is now apparently responsible for defending countries’ right not to be subjected to a “new colonialism” that would turn them into Western vassals. In Putin’s Russia, war is peace, slavery is freedom, ignorance is strength and illegally annexing a sovereign country’s territory is fighting colonialism.

