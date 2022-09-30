  • There is no question that Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats must be taken seriously. But allowing him to seize Ukrainian territory will come at a steep price in the future.  | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    There is no question that Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats must be taken seriously. But allowing him to seize Ukrainian territory will come at a steep price in the future.  | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

ATLANTA – Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of Russia’s armed forces — supposedly a draft of 300,000 reservists, though there are reports that the draft will ensnare 1.2 million people.

Upon hearing the news, I called a friend in St. Petersburg, who, through tears, explained to me that her 30-year-old son would rather go to jail than fight in Ukraine, the country where his Jewish-Ukrainian grandmother is buried. He now works remotely, for fear of being caught in the streets.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW