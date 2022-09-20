  • Incumbent Gov. Denny Tamaki won by nearly 65,000 votes over his closest rival, LDP-supported Atsushi Sakima, in Okinawa's gubernatorial election held on Sept. 11. | AFP-JIJI
Of the many local elections held in Japan earlier this month, the one that received national attention was of course the Okinawa Prefecture gubernatorial election on Sept. 11.

The election pitted incumbent Gov. Denny Tamaki, supported by the Japanese Communist Party and others on the left, against former Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima, backed by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito. Sakima challenged and lost to Tamaki four years ago in 2018. Also in the race was independent Mikio Shimoji, a former member of the Lower House who was seen, because of his conservative origins, as a spoiler hurting Sakima’s prospects.

